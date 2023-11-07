IT Academy Masterclass – XR and AI: a perfect combination for a sustainable future

When we combine Extended Reality and Artificial Intelligence (XR+AI), we open the doors to a future of learning never imagined before. We imagine a world where we finally have the tools for truly personalized learning, for fully realistic predictive simulations to help others, for continuous real-time assessment, for tailored professional development and secure credential verification. The opportunities are limitless and are already here. This masterclass will delve into the exciting fusion of immersive and adaptive learning environments powered by AI-driven avatars, simulation models, Nerf technologies and Digital Twins.

by Jonathan Napolitano (XR3AL)

Share this: Facebook

X

