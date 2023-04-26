It can be complicated or simple!See how the Audemars Piguet AP CODE 11.59 series has become a “new classic” status

Audemars Piguet AP has added new works to the CODE 11.59 series, namely the CODE 11.59 series star wheel watch and the CODE 11.59 series stainless steel model.

Swiss advanced watchmaker Audemars Piguet launched the CODE 11.59 series in 2019, breaking the deeply rooted octagonal image of the Royal Oak series with a round dome case. The number “11.59” means before midnight, To welcome the last minute of tomorrow, Audemars Piguet AP is named after this, emphasizing the first step of always leading tomorrow. Over the past four years, Audemars Piguet AP has successively added new materials and new functions to the CODE 11.59 series. Recently, it has included star wheel watches and stainless steel materials that have not been seen for a long time in this series, so that the CODE 11.59 series can be extremely complicated or neat and simple. , and further established the CODE 11.59 series “new classic” status.

Audemars Piguet AP successfully revived the roaming hour device in 1991. The three dials in the center of the dial interlaced with star-shaped axles, hence the name star wheel watch.

Insomnia can be romantic too!

The star wheel watch revives the classical roaming hour mechanism

Accurate timekeeping with micro-machines has a long history. The classical timekeeping mechanism is reinterpreted in a modern way, presenting a new retro and modern look. Audemars Piguet AP is the best, and the star wheel watch is a successful example. “Starwheel” (Starwheel) is derived from the roaming hour mechanism, which indicates the hour with three digital turntable relays, because the central star-shaped wheel axle can be seen on the front of the three-hour turntable on the dial, so Audemars Piguet AP used the star wheel name.

The roaming hours can be traced back to the 17th century, when Pope Alexander VII suffered from insomnia, and the ticking of the clock made him sleepless, so he asked the famous Roman clockmakers of the time, the Campani brothers, to create a quiet, A night clock that can see the time clearly even in dim light. The Campani brothers made the first roaming small clock in history. The hour is displayed through the central window. The window disk turns half a circle every hour. The ancestor of the hour mechanism, disturbing insomnia, gave birth to such a romantic and complicated way of telling time.

The roaming hour device became popular in the 18th century, and gradually declined in the 19th century. In the period of Art Déco in the first half of the 20th century, the roaming hour device for relay timekeeping was gradually replaced by the popular jumping time display. In 1989, a After seeing an article about the time roaming mechanism in a Swiss watch magazine, an Audemars Piguet AP watchmaker with classic feelings immediately devoted himself to research and development. In 1991, Audemars Piguet AP’s first watch equipped with a time roaming display function ( Model 25720) finally came out, until 2003, Audemars Piguet AP launched about 30 star wheel watches in different series, successfully revived this classical timekeeping mechanism.

In the Audemars Piguet AP CODE 11.59 series star wheel watch, the main part of the roaming hour mechanism is a central revolution wheel that rotates once every 3 hours, carrying three aluminum alloy roaming hour discs that rotate slowly. The numbers from 1 to 12 are divided into three groups and printed on the three display discs respectively. The 4 numbers on each disc will point to the block with the minute scale printed on the upper half of the surface in turn.

CODE 11.59star wheel watch,

The combination of different materials shows Audemars Piguet APbig break

After nearly 20 years, the star wheel watch returns again. This time, Audemars Piguet AP chose to reproduce this classic work with the CODE 11.59 series that has only been around for four years, which is of far-reaching significance. The new CODE 11.59 series star wheel watch is equipped with a 4310 self-winding movement. The R&D personnel added a new additional module to the 4309 movement to create this new generation of hour, minute and second display movement.

On the blue aventurine dial, three black PVD-coated aluminum alloy time travel discs are like three planets, slowly rotating in a small universe of 41mm, with the triangular pointer on the turntable and the minute scale above, the relay indicates the current moment The white Arabic numerals are clear and easy to read, and the inner bezel and the 120-degree block extending from the 10 o’clock position to the 2 o’clock position perfectly echo.

The case of the Audemars Piguet AP CODE 11.59 series star wheel watch is made of 18K white gold and black ceramics interlaced, the dial is blue aventurine, and the stacking of different materials shows the bold innovation of Audemars Piguet AP.

As mentioned earlier, Audemars Piguet AP is good at packaging classics in modern times. This CODE 11.59 series star wheel watch fully demonstrates this feature. The creativity of Audemars Piguet AP can be seen from the material. In the past, aventurine dials were mostly used in CODE 11.59 series complex function watches. This time, they are used in star wheel watches. In addition to highlighting their complex and fine mechanical devices, aventurine is the most perfect under the unique glass mirror of CODE 11.59 series. interstellar background.

Audemars Piguet AP has used ceramics to perfection in the past few years. The CODE 11.59 series star wheel watch combines metal and ceramics in perfect harmony. The case is staggered with 18K white gold and black ceramics. The cover is in contrast with the black ceramic body. Whether it is black ceramic or platinum parts, they are meticulously presented with Audemars Piguet AP’s classic polished chamfers and matte polished interlaced decorations. The whole watch is creative on the basis of classics. , the balance between innovation and classics is just right!

The Audemars Piguet AP CODE 11.59 series introduces stainless steel materials with a novel surface, showing a youthful spirit.

Audemars Piguet AP CODE 11.59 series self-winding watch (41mm), equipped with 4302 self-winding movement, power reserve 70 hours.

CODE 11.59The series is the first to be made of stainless steel!embrace the young

Since the launch of the CODE 11.59 series, 18K white gold and 18K rose gold are the main materials. Although they are full of texture and gentlemanly, watch fans still look forward to more choices. In 2021 and 2022, Audemars Piguet AP will be black or black. The blue ceramic watch body is embedded in the K gold case, which adds modernity to the CODE 11.59 series. Under the high expectations, the CODE 11.59 series in stainless steel has finally come out. The six new works are three-handed and chronograph. Equipped with blue, green, and gradient beige three-color dials, of which the blue and green models are all made of stainless steel, and the gradient beige model is made of different materials with upper stainless steel and middle black ceramics. It is complete in terms of function, color, and material , to meet all the expectations of watch fans.

In order to make stainless steel parts, Audemars Piguet has developed a new production method. The harmonious combination of stainless steel and black ceramics creates a new look.

The material of fine steel has always been used for entry-level watches, but in fact, the hardness of fine steel is higher than that of K gold, which is a difficult material to make. When encountering the unique structural design of the CODE 11.59 series, the difficulty has increased. The CODE 11.59 series is full of smooth lines The upper and lower layers of the case are circular, and the middle layer is joined with the most well-known octagonal case of Audemars Piguet AP, which fully reflects the continuation of classics and breaks the rules. , showing extremely complex professional craftsmanship. In order to manufacture fine steel parts, designers, engineers and watchmakers have broken through their professional limits and developed new production methods. The fine steel parts are treated with Audemars Piguet AP’s classic matte grinding and bright surface polishing, and the luster is more layered.

The ripple pattern has become the new logo of the CODE 11.59 series.

CODE 11.59seriesA new logo: the rippling dial with a rippling pattern

The dial of the Royal Oak Royal Oak series is decorated with a large plaid “Grande Tapisserie” as a classic symbol. The CODE 11.59 series must become a new classic, of course, the logo that is instantly recognizable is indispensable. Audemars Piguet AP specially cooperated with Swiss guilloché engraver Yann von Kaenel to develop a new dial decoration pattern. Yann von Kaenel first carved the pattern by hand, and then made a stamping mold through a very complicated process, and then embossed the dial , the unique pattern is like a burst of ripples, rippling from the center of the dial, with hundreds of concave points scattered in it, creating an ever-changing light reflection effect, with 18K white gold hour markers and flat hands, and the ripple pattern dial The contrast of the deep and elegant tones of the CODE 11.59 series makes the CODE 11.59 series break away from the mature and stable style of the past and move closer to the young people. It also makes people see that Audemars Piguet’s bold innovation is boldly moving towards In the next step, the CODE 11.59 series has become a new classic, and it deserves it!