It can’t go on like this – say environmental experts

E-cars are too big – and they keep growing. Environmental experts are warning of this dangerous trend. They call for a rethink, from drivers and buyers as well as from manufacturers. Because things can’t go on like this for much longer.

Bigger, further, better – the attitude of many customers and manufacturers towards electric cars can be summarized as simply and as true. The SUV is now the undisputedly most popular body, not only for combustion engines, but also for electric cars. And even if it’s something just one bit smaller should be, there are always more compact SUVs ready.

Smaller e-cars required: experts criticize car manufacturers and customers

The think tank “Transport & Environment” (T&E) criticizes this sharply – for one simple reason. The bigger an e-car, the bigger the battery. Otherwise the range will suffer.

“Germany wants to have 15 million fully electric vehicles on the road by 2030. This goes hand in hand with an enormous demand for battery metals,” says Friederike Piper, a consultant at T&E Germany for e-mobility (source: heise). Smaller electric vehicles should therefore proceed as so fewer raw materials needed would.

From the point of view of the manufacturers, this step is also desirable because the new competition from China otherwise the segment with cheaper models could practically secure itself.

Small e-car, small price – ioch the chances are bad so far:

A study by the think tank, which is supported by interest groups, comes to the conclusion that the Switch to smaller e-cars the need for critical raw materials by 19 to 27 percent could. Based on the status in 2022, it would otherwise take 200 times the amount of elements such as nickel, cobalt, manganese and lithium to switch mobility in Europe completely to battery-electric drives by 2050, T&E continues.

In order to further improve the situation, should also alternative battery technologies be promoted with other elements. According to the study, this could bring another four to 20 percent.

Electric cars cheaper: New way would have advantages for consumers

“We should finally oblige car manufacturers to do this via an EU efficiency standard to offer more resource-efficient fully electric vehicles, the same time more affordable than the oversized SUVs today,” demands Piper.

The battery is currently the most expensive component in an e-car. Does it have to be all the bigger it also increases the overall cost. In addition, there are already the first cities and municipalities that are declaring war on the ever larger bodies. The German Association of Cities recently warned that public space for parking is becoming tight.

