It ends with Christian Greco, Hiroshi Ishiguro and Ermal Meta

Today the three days of tech ends. Several thousand members were sold out, crowding the rooms of the OGR in Turin. Rooms that promise to be full even today, thanks to a rich and varied menu. We start early in the morning with Beautiful Minds, stories of young revolutionary minds who, starting from Italy, have “broken through” in every field of Tech. The event sees the extraordinary participation of the Director of the Egyptian Museum of Turin, Christian Greco.

A look at African startups: on stage, among others, four young Kenyan founders and Mattia Voltaggio, head of Joule, Eni School for Business.

Space for fintech in a panel with Isybank moderated by Alessio Jacona.

We continue with the session “The world in 2030″: among the speakers, with a talk entitled the one who is unanimously considered a guru of robotics, the Japanese Hiroshi Ishiguro, who will double up to talk about the Future of robotics, in the afternoon.

Today is also the day in which one of the 51 startups that presented themselves yesterday to the jury of 11 managers, business angels and investors will be named best startup of the year. The proclamation takes place as part of the Primo Round award, organized by Premio 2031, created to offer the possibility of the first investment to newly born startups.

Final, as per tradition, in music: Ernesto Assante moderates the panel on Music & AI, and interviews Ermal Meta, singer-songwriter and composer, the pop star of this edition of the Week.

And then we dance until late at night with m2o’s Closing Parti: Albertino, LRNZ and Danny Omich at the console will enliven the musical part, accompanied by the visuals produced by Reply with generative AI.

