It is earlier than AMD Radeon RX 7600, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is confirmed to go on sale on May 24

Following the addition of GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB to the GeForce RTX 4060 series, now Videocardz news confirms that GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB will go on sale on May 24, which is before AMD Radeon RX 7600 8GB.

Currently, AMD Radeon RX 7600 8GB will be confirmed on May 25th.

Except for GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB which is confirmed on May 24th, GeForce RTX 4060 8GB will be available in early July, and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB will be available in late July.

As far as we know, AIC partners can’t understand NVIDIA’s intention to release GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB. After all, the entire GeForce RTX 4060 series in the early days only has GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB and GeForce RTX 4060 8GB. At this stage, there is one more GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, when there is not much price difference in the middle, consumers may choose GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB with larger memory capacity.

On the other hand, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB has a different PCB than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, meaning each AIC partner had to commit another team of manpower to the case… Although the PCB is different, both products are 128 bit configurations.

If there is no accident, NVIDIA may officially release the GeForce RTX 4060 series graphics card in mid-May, and we will have the opportunity to know the price of GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB at that time. As for the price of GeForce RTX 4060 8GB and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Might have to wait until July to find out.