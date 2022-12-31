Home Technology It is reported that Nintendo is considering launching the Switch Pro, but canceled it for one reason- ezone.hk – Game Anime- Gaming Games
Nintendo Switch can be regarded as the most successful portable game console in recent years. Even after launching several special editions or the cheap version of Switch Lite, the sales are still satisfactory. It turned out that there was news that Nintendo had considered launching another derivative of the Switch, the Switch Pro, but in the end it was canceled for one reason.

The source in question is John Linneman from Digital Foundry Direct Weekly, after they were the first to leak that the Switch will be powered by an Nvidia Tegra X1 SoC. John Linneman speculates that the reason for canceling the launch of the Switch Pro is that Nintendo is worried that this opportunity will follow in the footsteps of the Gamecube or Wii U, that is, sales are not as good as they are and not many people are paying attention. 2 generation success. Even so, John Linneman also mentioned that the brand does not expect any Switch successor models to appear in 2023, so that the Switch will continue to be the brand’s flagship portable game console for one more year.

Source: XDA Developers

