by admin
According to related news, OPPO will provide RMB 10 billion to OnePlus (one plus), which is integrated into the system but still maintains an independent operation, and will be used to promote the research and development of OnePlus brand products, and will also strengthen its supply chain and technology development. layout.

OnePlus was founded in 2013 by Liu Zuohu, who worked at OPPO at the time, and advertised to create mobile phones with the best performance and best user experience with the spirit of “Never Settle”. The US telecommunications market, and has received a lot of user support in global regions.

The OnePlus brand will return to the OPPO system in 2021 and become an independent sub-brand under OPPO, and continue to launch branded mobile phones that lock in high-end positioning. And this time it is reported that OPPO will invest RMB 10 billion to promote its R&D and technical capabilities. OPPO and OnePlus resource integration development model.

However, neither OPPO nor OnePlus has responded to this rumor.

