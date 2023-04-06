Home Technology It is reported that Sony is developing a mobile device code-named “Q-Lite”, which will be locked in remote control play and cloud streaming games- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends
Technology

It is reported that Sony is developing a mobile device code-named “Q-Lite”, which will be locked in remote control play and cloud streaming games- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

by admin
It is reported that Sony is developing a mobile device code-named “Q-Lite”, which will be locked in remote control play and cloud streaming games- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

According to related news, Sony seems to have invested in the development of a mobile device code-named “Q-Lite”, which may be locked in combination with PlayStation 5’s remote control play function, or to meet the needs of cloud streaming games.

Prior to this, Sony has successively launched PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita game handhelds, and even launched Xperia Play in mobile phone products, so as to expand users’ mobile game experience.

However, the above-mentioned products were all discontinued in the end, and no follow-up products were launched. Most of the factors were popular but not popular, which led Sony to decide to develop related products. Originally, the remote control play function was linked with the handheld and the PlayStation host, and later it was also converted to install. Phone replacement for PS Remote Play app.

However, with the increasing use of cloud streaming games, Sony also seems to plan to seize this market opportunity with a mobile device code-named “Q-Lite”. At the same time, it may retain an independent platform and a dedicated game interface design. Link play.

However, Sony has not responded to this rumor.

And if Sony intends to enter the streaming game market, in addition to creating a mobile device code-named “Q-Lite”, it may also further strengthen its market layout for streaming game services.

See also  All the public tenders to give birth and grow a startup in 2023. A guide

You may also like

Mobile phones make people well-informed, research: addiction and...

Sony presents the new WF-C700N true wireless earphones

A plant fungus has infected a man for...

Noble Audio’s new flagship true wireless earphone Mystique...

Telekom boss: “The seal ‘Made in Germany’ is...

The secret that Google didn’t tell you, it...

Create and Insert Watermark | TechSmith

Sony’s latest WF-C700N TWS noise-cancelling earphones are handsome,...

Easter greetings 2023: The most beautiful pictures and...

PlayStation Store Finally Adds Accessibility Labels For PS5,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy