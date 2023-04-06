According to related news, Sony seems to have invested in the development of a mobile device code-named “Q-Lite”, which may be locked in combination with PlayStation 5’s remote control play function, or to meet the needs of cloud streaming games.

Prior to this, Sony has successively launched PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita game handhelds, and even launched Xperia Play in mobile phone products, so as to expand users’ mobile game experience.

However, the above-mentioned products were all discontinued in the end, and no follow-up products were launched. Most of the factors were popular but not popular, which led Sony to decide to develop related products. Originally, the remote control play function was linked with the handheld and the PlayStation host, and later it was also converted to install. Phone replacement for PS Remote Play app.

However, with the increasing use of cloud streaming games, Sony also seems to plan to seize this market opportunity with a mobile device code-named “Q-Lite”. At the same time, it may retain an independent platform and a dedicated game interface design. Link play.

However, Sony has not responded to this rumor.

And if Sony intends to enter the streaming game market, in addition to creating a mobile device code-named “Q-Lite”, it may also further strengthen its market layout for streaming game services.