In a recent program of Digital Foundry, which conducts technical analysis on game screens, John Linneman, the editor of the media, revealed that after communicating with some developers, although he can confirm that Nintendo has considered launching an enhanced version of Switch, which is what people often Speaking of the Switch Pro, but “this doesn’t seem to be happening anymore,” he revealed that Nintendo is looking for a true successor for the Switch.

John Linneman said: “So I think, from my conversations with various developers, there used to be some kind of mid-term Switch update plan, but it doesn’t seem to happen anymore. So, obviously, whatever they (referring to Nintendo) next Whatever it is, it’s going to be really next-gen hardware. I don’t think it’s going to be 2023.”

John Linneman also talked about Nintendo’s “boom and bust” model: after NGC performed poorly, they sold 100 million Wii units, and after that WiiU became one of Nintendo’s worst-selling hosts. Now Switch has brought Nintendo back to the top, and I am afraid it will return to failure again.