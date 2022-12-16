When Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12S series of mobile phones in July this year, it simultaneously launched the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity version equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, and related news even claimed that the Mi 13 series will also launch a version with Dimensity processor specifications.

According to Weibo @数码问话站, it is pointed out that Xiaomi will add a Dimensity version to the Mi 13 series, which is expected to use the new Dimensity 9200 processor launched by MediaTek, and will also be equipped with a camera system that cooperates with Leica.

As for the launch schedule, there may be no specific news until the second half of this year, and it may be unveiled together with the updated Mi 13S series in the second half of the year.

Since this year, vivo took the lead in adding Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor design to the flagship mobile phone X90 series. If it also decides to cooperate with Xiaomi to adopt the new processor product, it means that MediaTek will further expand its cooperation with mobile phone manufacturers. Cooperation, and then expand the use of its flagship processor products in more brands of flagship mobile phones.