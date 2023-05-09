The “S” series of Apple smart watch processors, which have been relatively flat for many generations of Apple Watch, will also face the problem of possible tight performance? Because of this, it seems that the current news points to improving performance as the key improvement direction of Apple Watch Series 9. Continue reading the rumored Apple Watch Series 9 will usher in a leapfrog performance upgrade report.





It is rumored that Apple Watch Series 9 will usher in a leapfrog performance upgrade

As the Apple Watch series quietly entered the 10th generation (including the “non-Series” first-generation version), we saw the Apple Watch Ultra with a major external change. However, the inner part does not seem to have changed much.

And as watchOS 10 is about to usher in a major interface change, it may even bring more diverse pairing capabilities (see more: Apple Watch will open multi-device pairing? It is said that iPhone, iPad and even Mac can be “matched”) . Obviously, the “S” series of Apple smart watch processors, which have been relatively flat for many generations of Apple Watch, will also face the problem of possible tight performance? Because of this, it seems that the current news points to improving performance as the key improvement direction of Apple Watch Series 9.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, a well-known source of Apple leaks, it is different from the status quo of Apple Watch for several generations, and even Apple Watch Ultra has not made much progress in processing performance. For the new generation of Apple Watch Series 9, it seems that Apple will launch the S9 SoC with a more significant performance evolution than the S7 / S8.

As for how crazy the performance will be. Mark Gurman first mentioned that this new generation of processors will not be biased towards a slightly improved model as before. In response to the question of whether this revision will be based on the A15 Bionic, Mark Gurman positively stated that he believes that there will be such a development.

That said, it can be expected to even be based on the A15 SoC. But for the ultra-low power consumption required by the working environment of the smart watch, obviously this new version, which may be called S9, will not really directly obtain the same level of performance as the mobile phone processor – but there will be more significant performance improvements. I believe there will be of. The news also mentioned that not only the performance is improved, but also the efficiency has been improved to make the battery life stronger.

After all, based on the current forecast direction, Apple is considered to be likely to launch a watchOS smart watch system with significantly evolved functions and interfaces at this WWDC. Therefore, it will be a reasonable evolutionary pace to bring out hardware with better performance to cope with new software improvements.

It is a pity that it is generally believed that changes in software and performance are the next evolutionary direction of the Apple Smart Watch. It can also be seen that there seems to be no other news about the design change of Apple Watch Series 9. Maybe the Apple Watch Ultra has already represented the completion of the hardware remodel of the Apple smart watch?

Further reading:



