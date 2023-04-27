It is rumored that Apple Watch will no longer only support iPhone synchronization, but will extend to iPad, Mac

According to news from MacRumors, Apple is now developing a software update that will allow users to interact with Apple Watch and a variety of Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad and Mac.

The current Apple Watch only supports pairing with one iPhone. Although multiple Apple Watch models can be used to interact with the same iPhone device, Apple has not added the ability to pair or sync Apple Watch with other devices in the Apple ecosystem.

Apple Watch can sync across more than one Apple device too, finally. I don’t know how this will be implemented. All I know, again, **ALL** I know, is that Apple Watch will sync across multiple iOS/iPadOS/Mac devices, and will no longer be tied to one single iPhone. — 941 (@analyst941) April 27, 2023

If the Apple Watch interacts with the iPhone, it can be used with an iPad logged into the same account to run Apple Fitness+ workouts on the iPad. Also, the Apple Watch has the ability to unlock Mac computers, but that’s one of the few exceptions.

However, these limitations will improve. According to sources, Apple is planning to change the pairing/syncing process, which means that the Apple Watch will not only support pairing with one iPhone, but will be able to interact with multiple iPhones, iPads and Mac devices.

The source didn’t provide the technology to do it, but iCloud syncing is speculation, similar to how AirPods work across devices.