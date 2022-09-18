RISC-V is generally considered to be the third-largest CPU architecture with the most potential outside of x86 and ARM. The most important feature is that the architecture is license-free and free and open source, which is very attractive to manufacturers. Semiconductor analysis agency SemiAnalysis recently broke the news that Apple is preparing to switch the architecture of its embedded core from the original ARM to RISC-V.

Most processors currently on the market have similar architectures. For example, Apple M1 and M2 series processors have a large number of embedded auxiliary cores in addition to the main core responsible for operating the operating system and user programs, making the device functions more comprehensive. Taking the Apple M1 processor as an example, there are more than 30 embedded auxiliary cores.

Numerous embedded auxiliary cores have nothing to do with operating systems or applications, they are responsible for their own independent tasks, such as controlling Wi-Fi, controlling Bluetooth, managing Thunderbolt interfaces, controlling touchpads, and so on. These cores not only have their own firmware, but also power management.

At present, the embedded cores used in Apple processors are based on the low-level Cortex-A series or embedded Cortex-M series architecture. In the future, Apple will gradually replace it with the RISC-V architecture.

This is not a big change for Apple, because the module of the embedded auxiliary core has a single function, and Apple only needs to adjust the firmware slightly to re-match. Based on the free and open source features of RISC-V, Apple can also save a lot of licensing fees.

Apple has yet to respond to this, and we have no way of knowing which modules will be replaced on which products, or when the first products will be available. But at a time when costs are soaring, choosing free open source and licensed RISC-V will be a major trend in the industry.