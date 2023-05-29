It is rumored that Canon may launch a “variable magnification” teleconverter with 1.0x, 1.4x, and 2.0x soon? | DIGIPHOTO

According to foreign sources, Canon is likely to launch a “variable magnification” teleconverter with 1.0x, 1.4x, and 2.0x soon. If the news is true, it will be a brand-new concept product with a very high practicality.

We have previously reported that there are foreign rumors that Canon will release the RF 200-500mm F4L IS USM without a built-in teleconverter at the end of 2023 at the earliest. In short, it will be launched before the release of the EOS R1 before the 2024 Olympic Games, and now there is another The news pointed out that Canon will release a new product while releasing the RF 200-500mm F4L IS USM, which is equipped with“Variable Magnification”teleconverter.

Judging from the current camera market, there are two kinds of teleconverters launched by various companies, namely 1.4x and 2.0x. Users can choose which one to buy according to their shooting habits and needs, but the disadvantage is that if they need these two telephoto Those who are away from the mirror must be replaced according to the situation, which is more inconvenient.If Canon this“Variable Magnification”When the teleconverter is really launched, it will perfectly solve this problem, because it is rumored that it will have1.0x、1.4x、2.0xUsers will be able to switch between the three magnifications directly. With the RF 200-500mm F4L IS USM to be released at the end of the year, or the just-launched RF 100-300mm f/2.8L IS USM, it will greatly increase the convenience of shooting.

However, the report also pointed out that the“Variable Magnification”The new teleconverter may not be cheap, although the price is not yet known, but it will definitely be more expensive than the current 2.0x teleconverter. And it is not yet known whether this product will be restricted to be used only for its own Dabai lens? Or is it compatible with other RF lenses? In any case, let us wait and see!

via：Canon Rumors

