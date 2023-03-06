Home Technology It is rumored that “Counter-Strike 2” may be launched in the near future!? Will it be the next “Overwatch 2”? | XFastest News
It is rumored that "Counter-Strike 2" may be launched in the near future!? Will it be the next "Overwatch 2"?

It is rumored that "Counter-Strike 2" may be launched in the near future!? Will it be the next "Overwatch 2"?

Due to the design of the gameplay, competitive shooting games rarely launch new works every few years like 3A masterpieces. However, according to foreign media reports recently, a few days ago on Twitter there was anWhistleblower of Gabe Follower 2It pointed out that two executable file names named “csgos2.exe” and “cs2.exe” were found in the NVIDIA driver program, and foreign media also stated in the article that according to the current news, this is likely to be named “Counter -Strike 2” CS series games, it is likely that there will be a Beta version launched in the next few months, and it will be listed soon.

There is not much news about “Counter-Strike 2” at present, and Valve has no relevant news at present, but if we look at the experience of launching the 2nd generation of competitive games in the past, the author can only say that we should take one step at a time, after all, in the early years The 2nd generation of “Special Forces Online” is not very popular, and the launch of “Attack 2” last year was not ideal. Whether the launch of “Counter-Strike 2” can bring another wave of popularity to the CS series depends on Let us pay attention to the future development~

