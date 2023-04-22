It is rumored that Google’s folding mobile phone will be unveiled in May, and the supply chain of Taiwan factory will be ignited-China TV News

8
- It is rumored that Google’s folding mobile phone will be unveiled in May, and the supply chain of the Taiwan factory will be ignited CTS News
- The real phone Hands-on is out! Google Pixel Fold specifications and prices fully exposed ePrice.HK
- A hands-on video purporting to be the Google Pixel Fold leaks, and it looks like a Samsung Yahoo Kimo News
- The most expensive Pixel foldable phone!It is rumored that Google Pixel Fold will challenge Galaxy Z Fold 4 in June, the price is about 52,000 yuan Techbang
- Pixel Fold real machine appearance video exposure is expected to be unveiled at Google I/O 2023 Cool3c
- View full story on Google News