Foreign media reported that Intel may cancel the desktop Meteor Lake-S architecture processor, because the 6P+16E core architecture design is a reduced version of the Raptor Lake-S architecture, the desktop computer market may not be competitive, but it may be suitable for low-power mobile platforms . After Intel cancels the Meteor Lake-S architecture processor, it will be replaced by the Arrow Lake-S architecture processor.

The report quoted sources as saying that the previous desktop Meteor Lake-S architecture processor is expected to be launched in the second half of 2023. However, it was delayed until 2024 for a while. Now, it is rumored that the whole thing will be cancelled. After the Meteor Lake-S architecture processor is canceled, it will be replaced by the Arrow Lake-S architecture processor. The reason why the Arrow Lake-S architecture desktop processor becomes the successor of the Raptor Lake-S architecture processor is that it uses the same new LGA 1851 socket as the Meteor Lake-S architecture desktop processor. In addition, it provides the same 8P+16E core architecture design as the current Core i9-13900K, which is also its advantage.

In addition, Intel will introduce new 800-series chipsets, which will include the Z890, B860 and H610 for desktops and the W880 and Q870 for workstations. And if all goes well, Intel may launch an update to the Raptor Lake architecture processor in the second half of 2023 instead of the originally planned Meteor Lake processor. Then, 800-series chipsets will arrive in early 2024 alongside Arrow Lake-based processors. Still, it would be shocking if Intel dropped Meteor Lake processors entirely.

In addition, the Meteor Lake architecture processor should be Intel’s first processor that uses the Intel 4 process and is designed with large and small chips. The subsequent Arrow Lake architecture processor uses the Intel 20A process, which is a huge improvement in a short period of time. However, as has been said in the past, whether Intel can do a good job in advanced process nodes will be the focus of future observations.

(First image source: Intel)