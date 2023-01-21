It was previously reported that Microsoft had stopped producing its Surface Duo 2 dual-screen mobile phone, and the latest news from Windows Central stated that the follow-up Surface Duo 3 has also been cancelled.

Microsoft’s next foldable Surface phone won’t be a dual-screen device, according to a source familiar with the company’s plans. After years of prototyping and experimenting with hardware, Microsoft decided to move to a more traditional folding screen design with a 180-degree hinge and an inward-folding design.

The original Surface Duo 3 was slated to launch in late 2023 with narrower screen bezels, wireless charging and other improvements. However, this dual-screen design is now scrapped, and the Surface team now intends to offer a “true” folding-screen design.

The hardware specifications of Microsoft’s new Surface foldable screen are still unclear, and the source of the report said that the device has no detailed shipping information, which means it is unlikely to be listed this fall.

The source also said that a larger software effort is underway inside Microsoft to better differentiate its future Android hardware offerings from its competitors. Dubbed “Perfect Together,” the effort aims to provide an ecosystem experience between Microsoft’s Android hardware and Windows PCs similar to that between iPhones and Macs.

Microsoft is also eager to expand its lineup of other Android smartphones and has been exploring different form factors beyond foldable devices, sources said. The leak claims that Microsoft has already prototyped several traditional candy bar smartphones for sale as “mainstream” Surface phones, while foldable screen devices will be available to enthusiasts.