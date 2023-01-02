Rumors of a Nintendo Switch Pro have been around for a long time, and despite not having any concrete evidence of its existence, Digital Foundry Direct Weekly is now reporting, citing several developers, that Nintendo considered a Switch Pro, but ended up being rejected. cancelled.

The medium’s editor John Linneman said: “From what I’ve talked to with various developers, there used to be some kind of mid-term Switch update plan, but it doesn’t seem to be happening anymore. So, obviously, no matter what they (referring to Nintendo) Whatever you do next, it’s going to be really next-gen hardware. I don’t think it’s going to be 2023.”

Linneman speculates that the Switch Pro was canceled in part because Nintendo feared another Gamecube or Wii U situation, both of which sold poorly.

Nintendo first announced the Wii U plan in 2011. This is a home game console launched by Nintendo after the Wii. It is Nintendo’s first home game console to support 1080p. It is also equipped with 2GB of RAM, which is an improvement in specifications. . It fully met the needs of players who wanted hardware upgrades at that time. However, the sales volume of Wii U is only about 13.56 million. On January 31, 2017, Nintendo announced that it will officially discontinue Wii U worldwide, and Wii U has also become the third-shortest video game console in Nintendo’s history (the second is Panasonic Q , the first being Virtual Boy).

According to VGChartz’s latest estimated console sales report, as of December 3, 2022, global sales of Nintendo Switch consoles have exceeded 118.2 million units. This also allowed Switch to successfully surpass Sony PS4’s 117.03 million units, taking the fourth place in global console sales.