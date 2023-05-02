It is rumored that Pixel 7a is the last work, Google will replace it with Fold folding machine-mobile phone brand news

Since the price of Pixel 6a dropped sharply, many netizens who love the Pixel experience are said to have bought this mid-range phone. The new generation of Pixel 7a is expected to be released at Google I/O on May 10. We also shared its specifications, retail prices in overseas markets, and promotional photos earlier. The latest news indicates that Pixel 7a may be the last of the A-series phones. work.

It is true that the Pixel A series will end after the launch of the Pixel 7a, and Google does not plan to develop and launch a Pixel 8a phone. In the future, Google will maintain the rhythm of launching three new models a year, namely the basic version of Pixel, Pro version and Fold folding machine. Brar also mentioned that Samsung will have a similar strategy, suggesting that the Galaxy S23 series released this year will not have an FE version.

Pixel a series seems to be coming to an end. With the spec and price bump on the Pixel 7a, it is certain that there won’t be any 8a coming. Google will likely stick with vanilla and Pro models alongside a foldable going forward. Something similar might happen with Samsung — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 1, 2023

According to the previously released information, Pixel 7a will be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED screen, support 90Hz refresh rate, with Tensor G2 processor, face unlock and the first wireless charging function. The Pixel 7a has a 10.8-megapixel front selfie lens, a 64-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens on the back. The price is rumored to be $499 (about NT$15,000).

Source: phonearena

