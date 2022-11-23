According to sources, Sony is working to improve the quality of PlayStation Store games, including deleting poor quality games, changing skins, or quickly earning platinum trophies.

The source of the news has yet to be further confirmed, but according to the content compiled by foreign media, it is known that Sony may be starting to “clean up” the PlayStation Store to provide a high-quality consumer environment one step further. .

According to the unnamed information disclosed by DEX.EXE, PlayStation issued a notice to the developers, informing them that they will take off the shelves, delete games with poor quality, reskin games or non-gamer software, etc. Platinum quick-earning games that have received attention recently are also included.

At the same time, if developers try to put on the shelves and sell products listed by Sony as “Span and Duplicative Content”, they may be deleted and hidden (Shadowban).

At the same time, serious violations may lead to the cancellation of partner accounts, which will result in the deletion of all PlayStation Store content.

Digital shopping malls bring the convenience of obtaining software, but there are also hidden worries about junk software. Generally speaking, the popularity of the platform is directly proportional to the number of junk software. Not just PlayStation Store, Steam, App Store, Google Play, etc., all have similar problems.