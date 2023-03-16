Samsung released a new generation of Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphones at the Galaxy Unpack 2023 event held on February 1 this year. Unlike usual, the three new Galaxy S23 series models are equipped with Qualcomm’s customized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 platform, and no version using the Exynos chip is provided. Last year, the Galaxy S22 series equipped with Exynos 2200 was exposed to performance problems, prompting Samsung to suspend the use of Exynos chips in the Galaxy S23 series.

According to recent reports, Samsung seems to have solved a series of obstacles in the 4nm process. Its third-generation 4nm process has improved performance, reduced power consumption, and increased density, while the yield rate has also increased to 60%. The progress of the process seems to give Samsung hope. Recently, some netizens revealed that the latest 4nm process is called 4LPP or 4LPP+, and the research and development on Exynos 2400 has made progress. This SoC may be successful, but it depends on how Samsung uses it.



Some netizens also questioned this statement. The key to the debate is whether Samsung improved the yield rate in a short period of time by stealing TSMC, so as to ensure the development of the Exynos 2400 project. Of course, although some media have raised related doubts, there is not enough evidence to support this accusation for the time being.

According to previous statements, the Exynos 2400 has been approved for mass production and samples will be delivered by June 2023. This is Samsung’s largest chip so far, reaching 130mm 2 , which is 30% larger than the Exynos 2200 and almost equal to the Apple M1 chip. On the other hand, it is rumored that next year’s Galaxy S24 series will still be exclusive to Qualcomm, and Samsung will probably adopt a customized third-generation Snapdragon 8 platform.

