[MOBILE]Earlier it was rumored that Apple would reorganize the iPhone product line, abandon the standard derivative models, and invest resources in higher-end products. Samsung, which is also the world‘s leading brand, seems to have the same views. Recently, there is news that the factory may reorganize the Galaxy product line in 2024, shifting the focus of high-end models to folding screen devices, and reducing mid-production to entry-level phones.

According to the whistleblower @RGcloudS on his Twitter account, it is difficult to follow the previous pricing method as the hardware development makes the mobile phone market positioning. Therefore, Samsung may reorganize the Galaxy smart device product line in the coming year and greatly reduce the existing mid-to-entry positioning. Galaxy A and other series, and shift the focus to flagship phones with greater profit margins and price flexibility. Coincidentally, rumors of Apple’s possible reorganization of the iPhone product line have flowed out earlier, which may vaguely reveal a corner of the future mobile phone product trend.

The article lists some of the Galaxy product changes from sources. Among them, the folding screen mobile phone will add a higher-end positioning, 4K screen Z Fold Ultra/2K screen Z Flip Ultra with a Samsung panel, in addition to the existing Z Fold/Z Flip. The standard version may switch to BOE (BOE) to produce folding screens; in addition, the factory may add the Z Flex with a three-in-one folding design, and the higher-end tablet flagship Galaxy Z Tab series. The article also mentioned that the factory may remove the Galaxy S24’s intermediate series S24+ in the coming year, and it seems that only the fine-screen S24 and the S24 Ultra with a built-in S Pen will remain.