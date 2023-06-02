It is rumored that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will replace the original 3X optical telephoto lens with 5X

According to news reported by Sammobile, Samsung’s mobile phone zoom lens will change, and the zoom factor of the Galaxy S24 Ultra telephoto lens will be increased. This model will be equipped with a 5x optical zoom lens.

Pursuing the previous information, the previously released Samsung S21 Ultra, S22 Ultra and S23 Ultra models are equipped with a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, which can use 3x and 10x optical zoom, and the latest news claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra mobile phone It will be upgraded to a 5x optical zoom lens, and the 3x optical zoom lens will be replaced.

According to news reports, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will insist on installing a sensor with up to 200 million pixels, and at the same time, the RAM and ROM will be upgraded and enlarged accordingly.

It is speculated that the processor model that Samsung may use on the Galaxy S24 series is Exynos. Equipped with an upgraded GPU, the Exynos 2400 will have four times the performance of the original; at the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S24 may become Samsung’s first mobile phone system running Android 14.