Technology It is rumored that the iPhone 15 follows the SDC M12 OLED formula, and Samsung’s new folding machine also uses it by admin April 24, 2023 April 24, 2023 11 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Six batches of Chinese Internet celebrity economists were choked by netizens | Ren Zeping | iPhone | iPhone 14 applefoldable phoneiphoneOLEDSamsung DisplaySamsung Electronics 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post What we know and what we don’t know about the AIFA decision on free contraceptives next post April 25, Silvio Berlusconi breaks the silence with a message from the hospital: “It was a great page of history, let it be the feast of all Italians” You may also like Fender AE2i Apple MFI certified mobile phone dedicated... April 24, 2023 Greentech heaters: industry demands corrections in law April 24, 2023 Can enterprises reduce the purchase of computer equipment?Microsoft... April 24, 2023 PS4 vs. PS5 in comparison: Why the upgrade... April 24, 2023 All the latest rumors about the new Apple... April 24, 2023 Archive Android apps to save storage space April 24, 2023 All the latest rumors about the new Apple... April 24, 2023 TOUGH !! 10Gbps, Military Standard Rugged ASUS TUF... April 24, 2023 Patterns in software architecture: The Reactor pattern April 24, 2023 Longines Releases Spirit Flyback Series Flyback Chronograph Watch... April 24, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.