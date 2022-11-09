Home Technology It is rumored that the PS5 Slim version is being developed for the third quarter of next year – ezone.hk – Game Anime – E-sports game
SONY’s flagship game console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), is still in short supply. Users who want to start with the original price still have to wait for the major dealers to open the lottery. Recently, there is news that the manufacturer is developing the mainframe, but it is not the next generation product, but an improved Slim version.

According to The Leak’s latest report, SONY is developing a PS5 Slim version of the host. In addition to the slimmer body, the performance will be slightly improved compared to today’s models. It is currently in the development stage and is expected to be launched in the third quarter of next year. . According to the manufacturer’s practice, the new phone should keep the current price unchanged. In addition, it is reported that the appearance of the Slim version will undergo a major refurbishment, which may abandon the current streamlined shell and replace it with a more compact body design.

In addition, another well-known whistleblower, Tom Henderson, pointed out that as far as he knows, SONY has set a clear sales target of 30 million PS5 units, of which the Slim version accounts for 18.5 million, which is higher than the current version. If his news is true, SONY is likely to produce a certain number of Slim versions before it goes on sale, otherwise it seems difficult to achieve the goal with the current production capacity.

