It is rumored that throwing the smallest circle Excellent in “Pokemon GO” will definitely trigger a knowing capture | news

New “Pokemon GO” Knowing Capture Technique Discovered by Players

A hidden capture technique has recently been discovered by players of the popular mobile game “Pokemon GO”. According to reports, as long as the player throws an Excellent when the capture circle shrinks to the smallest size, a certain “knowing capture” method is triggered, ensuring that the Pokemon can be caught.

The secret technique was originally published by a trainer on Reddit, but the article was later deemed to be in violation of community standards and deleted. However, netizen @zombie_lipaca_lips tested the method and found it to be effective, leading trainers worldwide to attempt to verify if this method is an urban legend.

The Knowing Capture technique allows for the bypassing of the general rule that a Poke Ball must be shaken three times before a successful capture. Instead, capture can be completed directly during the shaking, accompanied by exclusive special effects. While the triggering method is believed to be completely random with a low probability, many players have found the method to be feasible, with the Poké Ball emitting a catchy fireworks effect after a successful capture.

However, it is important to note that the capture is effective only for “general wild Pokémon”. Divine beasts, fantasy beasts, and Pokémon in group battles are not applicable, and players must rely on the Master Ball for these situations.

“Pokemon GO” has not officially responded to players’ findings, but if the rules for certain capture are deliberate, it implies that the game also has gameplay that requires skill in addition to relying purely on chance. Each Pokemon has different size and distance for capture circles, making the chance of hitting the smallest circle fleeting and not necessarily easy to capture relying on this mechanism. Players are encouraged to test and explore this new finding in the game.