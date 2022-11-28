Managing SSD storage is something every PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X owner is used to this generation, as they generally have less hard drive space than previous generation consoles and larger games.
Fortunately, Need for Speed Unbound seems more manageable than most current AAA titles. As revealed by PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, the PlayStation 5 is only 29.431 gigabytes, which isn’t far off the largest indie games available today. This number is also usually a good indication of Xbox’s expectations in this regard.
Need for Speed Unbound will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X on December 2. If you pre-order the Palace Edition, you’ll get a three-day head start.