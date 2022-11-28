Managing SSD storage is something every PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X owner is used to this generation, as they generally have less hard drive space than previous generation consoles and larger games.

Fortunately, Need for Speed ​​Unbound seems more manageable than most current AAA titles. As revealed by PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, the PlayStation 5 is only 29.431 gigabytes, which isn’t far off the largest indie games available today. This number is also usually a good indication of Xbox’s expectations in this regard.

Need for Speed ​​Unbound will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X on December 2. If you pre-order the Palace Edition, you’ll get a three-day head start.