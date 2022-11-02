Home Technology It Takes Two is one of the best ports on the Nintendo Switch – It Takes Two
Technology

It Takes Two is one of the best ports on the Nintendo Switch – It Takes Two

by admin
It Takes Two is one of the best ports on the Nintendo Switch – It Takes Two

Despite competing with major titles like Deathloop, Far Cry 6, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two ended up being many’s favorite game of the last year. It’s a good thing, then, that more players will be able to take on this amazing adventure when the game launches on Nintendo Switch on Friday. I had the pleasure of talking to Josef Fares of Hazelight and Louis Polak and Scott Cromie of Turn Me Up Games about this port, and it sounds like it’s still going to be really good and fun.

Because the always honest Fares said he was so impressed with the work Turn Me Up Games did on the port that he didn’t expect it to work so well and run so well. In fact, he says it’s one of the best ports he’s seen on the Nintendo Switch. Not only because the limitations of the hardware are not particularly noticeable compared to other platforms. Being able to play it in split screen, online or in the new local co-op mode might even make it better in a way. Mr Chromie stressed that it feels natural on a hybrid console thanks to the latter.

The icing on the cake is the inclusion of new language options, as the Switch version (and other platforms with free updates later this year) can be played in French, German, Japanese or Spanish voices.

When asked about the compromises made on Nintendo’s consoles, Chromie claims it’s hard to tell the difference apart from the tweaked handheld mode UI, so let’s hope that’s true. If so, millions of new players will have a very exciting journey.

You may also like

“Resurrection of Cthulhu – Song of the Bard...

Apple TV 4K (2022 high-end version) out-of-the-box review...

Windows 11 anniversary!New survey: more than 80% are...

Feige: “We’ve been trying to bring in Namor...

Josef Fares hates free games, live services and...

Apple TV 4K (2022 high-end version) out-of-the-box review...

Embracer is closing the newly acquired and renamed...

The Digital market act has entered into force....

Ex-google Ad Boss Builds Tracker-Free Search Engine

Remedy CEO details projects in development – Gamereactor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy