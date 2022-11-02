Despite competing with major titles like Deathloop, Far Cry 6, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two ended up being many’s favorite game of the last year. It’s a good thing, then, that more players will be able to take on this amazing adventure when the game launches on Nintendo Switch on Friday. I had the pleasure of talking to Josef Fares of Hazelight and Louis Polak and Scott Cromie of Turn Me Up Games about this port, and it sounds like it’s still going to be really good and fun.

Because the always honest Fares said he was so impressed with the work Turn Me Up Games did on the port that he didn’t expect it to work so well and run so well. In fact, he says it’s one of the best ports he’s seen on the Nintendo Switch. Not only because the limitations of the hardware are not particularly noticeable compared to other platforms. Being able to play it in split screen, online or in the new local co-op mode might even make it better in a way. Mr Chromie stressed that it feels natural on a hybrid console thanks to the latter.

The icing on the cake is the inclusion of new language options, as the Switch version (and other platforms with free updates later this year) can be played in French, German, Japanese or Spanish voices.

When asked about the compromises made on Nintendo’s consoles, Chromie claims it’s hard to tell the difference apart from the tweaked handheld mode UI, so let’s hope that’s true. If so, millions of new players will have a very exciting journey.