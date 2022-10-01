Home Technology It took 7 years for Mario diehard players to build, “Super Mario 5” lets you relive the touch of the classic 2D Mario experience | T Kebang
It took 7 years for Mario diehard players to build, "Super Mario 5" lets you relive the touch of the classic 2D Mario experience

It took 7 years for Mario diehard players to build, “Super Mario 5” lets you relive the touch of the classic 2D Mario experience | T Kebang

Since Nintendo launched “Super Mario Creator” on the WiiU platform, which allows players to make their own maps, the company has not released a new 2D version of Mario games for a long time, and it has also made many old players who like the classic gameplay. I feel dissatisfied. After all, players who like Mario don’t care about ray tracing or 3D effects. What they want is the touch of the classic Mario game experience.

Of course, some people will go to “Super Mario Creator” to play other people’s maps to experience new fun, but in recent years, the maps here have changed, and it seems that you are required to challenge the ultra-high difficulty, as long as you are not careful, you will fall into Hell, it’s not easy at all.

However, fortunately, there are still fans’ efforts. Recently, a player MetroidMike64 released his Mario map, which he spent years working on, for all Switch “Super Mario Creator 2” players to play.

Map ID: 0G9-XN4-FNF

This map called “Super Mario 5” was made by MetroidMike64 using Switch “Super Mario Maker 2”. The map contains the same game length as a traditional 2D Mario game, and is also divided into 8 worlds, and each world At the end of the game, there are bosses of the Kuba Corps waiting for players to challenge.

He said that “Super Mario 5” is not the kind of mechanism that plays with players, or sets a very perverted difficulty. He expressed his hope that through his 7 years of hard work, all the nostalgic elements of Super Mario will be included, so that players can Experience the feeling of a 2D Mario game similar to Nintendo’s original design.

Mario diehard players took 7 years to build,

If you have a Switch and love to play 2D Mario games, don’t miss this map.

