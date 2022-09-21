Although it seems that the Apple Watch series has begun to have high-end branches similar to the Pro series, Apple is currently at least in terms of peripheral specifications, including the car accident detection function that requires a series of advanced sensors. This wave of new products is available in the entire series (well…except AirPods Pro 2). Because of this, the original webpage comparison page saw that the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple SE 2 could not keep up with the Bluetooth 5.3 of the new iPhone and Ultra models, which surprised many people.

But soon, Apple revised the specification information in this regard, and finally confirmed that at least in terms of connection specifications, the new generation of Apple devices all provide this new Bluetooth specification. Continue reading the original Bluetooth 5.3 report that even the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 support the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Ultra.



▲ Image source: Apple

It turns out that even the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 support the Bluetooth 5.3 of the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Ultra

The evolution specification of Bluetooth 5.3, which is mainly aimed at security, reducing interference, and improving efficiency to reduce energy consumption that many people are very concerned about. It was previously discovered that it seems to be only equipped on the high-end smart watch Apple Watch Ultra and iPhone 14 series. The new Apple Watch Series 8 and even the more entry-level Apple Watch SE 2 maintain Bluetooth 5.0 specifications on the official website.

Since the Apple Watch Ultra is the same as the iPhone 14 series, it adopts the precise satellite positioning specifications of L1 + L5 dual-frequency GPS. Seriously, it doesn’t seem surprising that there are differences between the relatively entry-level Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2 in terms of detailed specifications?

However, with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8 and the entry-level Apple Watch SE 2, it was unexpected that Apple would silently update the specification information, confirming that the new generation of Apple Watch series “all have” Bluetooth 5.3 specifications. In short, this wave includes the iPhone 14 series and AirPods Pro 2 true wireless earphones, which basically benefit from this wireless specification that should theoretically save more power and avoid interference.

I don’t know if you have started Apple’s new generation of mobile device products? Is there any difference in the efficiency and stability of the Bluetooth connection? You can share it with us!

