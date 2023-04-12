Compile / Zhang Bingkai

Astronomers recently discovered a super black hole again, with a mass equivalent to 32.7 billion suns, which is beyond imagination. Astronomers say its size has reached the limit predicted by theory.

According to a recent report by the Australian science website ScienceAlert, astronomers discovered a super black hole at the center of the huge Abell 1201 galaxy cluster (Abell 1201) 2.7 billion light-years away from Earth.

When astronomers measured the size of this super black hole, they were surprised to find that the actual mass of the black hole was at least 7 billion solar masses more than previously predicted.

James Nightingale, an astrophysicist at Durham University in the UK who participated in the research, explained that the mass of this black hole is about 30 billion times that of the sun, and it is one of the largest black holes ever observed. the limit of what can be predicted.

There are many black holes in the universe, but they are not easy to be found. Only when the matter around the black hole is swallowed, astronomers can indirectly detect the position of the black hole.

According to Einstein’s theory of relativity, the space-time in the universe is not constant and uniform, but is curved around massive celestial bodies, and the trajectory of light will deviate after flying through this curved space-time. This particular phenomenon is called “gravitational lensing.” Astronomers sometimes detect black holes using their gravitational lensing effect, which occurs when light travels through the space around a black hole and bends.

In the huge and distant universe, each galaxy has a “gravitational lens effect”, so from a conventional perspective, those galaxies are like lenses, the greater the mass of each lens, the greater the “gravitational lens effect” produced , that is, the greater the shift in the light trajectories through the galaxy.

Schematic diagram, the red line in the middle indicates that the light with “gravitational lensing effect” is observed on the earth. (NASA, ESA & L. Calçada) Schematic diagram, the red line in the middle indicates that the light with “gravitational lensing effect” is observed on the earth. (NASA, ESA & L. Calçada)

Astronomers have discovered that Abell 1201 is a galaxy lens with a large gravitational lensing effect. The observation image of Abell 1201 is like an eyebrow and eye shadow below. This interesting astronomical sight shows a large black hole in the center.

Nightingale integrated various observation data, established various analysis models, and finally determined that there is a super black hole in the center of Abell 1201, with a mass 32.7 billion times that of the sun. And the influence range of this super black hole is as high as 1,290 AU (the distance between Pluto and the sun is only 40 AU).

Nightingale said that using the “gravitational lensing effect” method to observe black holes is very effective, and more incredible celestial bodies will be explored.

The findings have been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. ◇