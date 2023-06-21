it was piloted by a game controller

The submarine that disappeared last Sunday during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic, called Titan, was hosting five people on board. Searches are ongoing and are becoming increasingly difficult due to the depth at which it is located and the depletion of oxygen. However, what has caught the attention of the web is the choice to use a game controller to pilot the submarine. In particular, the Logitech F710 controller has been criticized for its inexpensive nature and potential wireless connection issues.

The missing submarine and the controversy over the game controller

The tourist submarine Titan, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, has disappeared during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic. US and Canadian authorities are collaborating on searches, but the chances of finding the vessel are decreasing over time. The main controversy concerns the choice to use a game controller, the Logitech F710, to pilot the submarine. A video showed that the controller is cheap and widely accessible. This raised questions about its reliability and adaptability to such a delicate operation. While the use of specialized equipment game controllers is not unusual, the choice to use an affordable and wireless controller has raised concerns.

In fact, surprising as it may seem, the use of game controllers in non-game fields is nothing new. For example, Xbox controllers have been employed by the US military to drive tanks and drones. They were chosen partly for their familiarity with the younger generation and partly for their compatibility with Windows operating systems. Usually, controllers used for military purposes are wired, unlike the wireless Logitech F710 controller.

Limitations and criticalities of the Titan submarine

The controller in question is a customized version of the Logitech F710, which features two additional analog sticks compared to the original version. Despite these changes, it remains essentially the same controller used for PC gaming and still commercially available. The submarine was equipped with only one button, suggesting a simplified interface to facilitate navigation operations. Additionally, many of the parts used in the construction of the submarine appear to be off-the-shelf common products, rather than specialized components.

The submarine has not received a navigation certification and witnesses say the vessel’s interior looked “makeshift”. Passengers are required to sign a document declaring the submarine’s experimental character and potential risk of injury or death. In addition, it has emerged that the company’s former director of maritime operations has been fired for raising concerns about the submarine’s safety. The Titan submarine uses a Starlink connection system to communicate with the surface when diving. However, the connection is unstable and only seems to be guaranteed when the submarine is positioned under the support vessel. The lack of an emergency locator makes the situation even more dire, as the submarine needs to be located in case it resurfaces.

The challenges of rescue operations

The Titan submarine accident and the controversy surrounding the use of the Logitech F710 controller have raised concerns about the safety and suitability of equipment used in subsea operations. As searches continue to find the submarine and its crew, it is imperative to evaluate design choices and safety procedures to avoid future similar incidents.. The combination of advanced technologies and stringent standards is essential to ensure the security of such complex operations.

Organizations involved in the development and operation of tourist submarines and similar equipment need to evaluate and implement significant improvements. This could include adopting more reliable game controllers, implementing more stable communication systems, and revising safety standards and certifications. In addition, clear and well-defined emergency protocols and evacuation procedures need to be developed. In this way, in case of unforeseen events, the crew can act quickly and efficiently for their own safety and rescue.

