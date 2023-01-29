It has been about a year and a half since the launch of “Far Cry 6”. Recently, it has been reported that a new work in the “Far Cry” series is already in production. Judging from the rule that new works will be released in about 2 to 3 years in the past, it may be the fastest There will be news next year, and then it will be launched next year and the year after. Of course, these are just my guesses.

According to a report by Insider Gaming, an anonymous insider broke the news to them, pointing out that there are currently two new works in the “Far Cry” series under development, and one of them, if nothing unexpected, will be “Far Cry 7”. The internal code name is Project Blackbird, and the content will be a shooting game set in Alaska. The game has a permanent death mechanism. It is speculated that it should be similar to the “Phantom Mode” that appeared in “Fire Hunting: Extremis”, making the game easier to play. Realistic, more difficult.

The other is the multiplayer game code-named Project Maverick. It seems that because the two games are originally split from one game, the content settings should be similar. The main reason is that there are differences in the game modes. Maybe it can also become “Grand Theft Hunting”. Drivers V and Grand Theft Auto Online.

In addition, according to the news, the current game is expected to be released in the fall of 2025, but judging from the frequency of new games in recent years, players should refer to it.