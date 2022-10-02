Home Technology IT Week 2022, Achille Lauro: “Today, I would advise a young person to make a mistake. Because it will be useful for him tomorrow”
IT Week 2022, Achille Lauro: “Today, I would advise a young person to make a mistake. Because it will be useful for him tomorrow”

On the stage of Italian Tech Week, in Turin, Achille Lauro told the music critic Ernesto Assante about his new projects in the metaverse, but he also explained how not to be contaminated by the logic of the market: “They should not be followed, at the cost of making mistakes. you have to conceive of failure as part of success. If I can give advice to a guy today, I would say: what you do wrong today will help you fix the game. “

By Giulia Destefanis and Andrea Lattanzi

