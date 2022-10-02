Admir Masic brings his incredible story to the stage of Italian Tech Week in Turin: from a Bosnian refugee to a student at the Polytechnic of Turin to the crowning of his career as a professor at the prestigious MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Where he has patented an innovative concrete that is more robust than the previous ones and more ecological. But above all he tells ReAct, Refugee Action Hub, the program he founded to make high-quality education accessible to refugees around the world today. “There are already 135 refugees in the world who follow the MIT study programs for free, and we hope there will be more and more – he explains – Because all students in the world, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to learn and apply their own talents to build a better world “.

By Giulia Destefanis and Andrea Lattanzi