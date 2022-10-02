Home Technology IT Week 2022, Admir Masic from refugee to MIT professor: “I dream of free study courses for all refugees in the world”
Technology

IT Week 2022, Admir Masic from refugee to MIT professor: “I dream of free study courses for all refugees in the world”

by admin
IT Week 2022, Admir Masic from refugee to MIT professor: “I dream of free study courses for all refugees in the world”

Admir Masic brings his incredible story to the stage of Italian Tech Week in Turin: from a Bosnian refugee to a student at the Polytechnic of Turin to the crowning of his career as a professor at the prestigious MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Where he has patented an innovative concrete that is more robust than the previous ones and more ecological. But above all he tells ReAct, Refugee Action Hub, the program he founded to make high-quality education accessible to refugees around the world today. “There are already 135 refugees in the world who follow the MIT study programs for free, and we hope there will be more and more – he explains – Because all students in the world, regardless of their background, should have the opportunity to learn and apply their own talents to build a better world “.

By Giulia Destefanis and Andrea Lattanzi

See also  Valkyrie Elysium Brings Ragnarok A-RPG Spinning Trailer - Gamereactor - Valkyrie Elysium

You may also like

IT Week 2022, Manuel Agnelli: “Technology brings out...

IT Week 2022, the hologram of EU Commissioner...

NASA successfully collided with humans to change the...

[Game Trial]The DioField breaking latest news A beautiful...

Apple Watch S8 and Ultra microphone disaster, Apple...

There is a Ukrainian start-up that gives voice...

Google is rumored to have canceled a stand-alone...

Pixel Watch strap and watch design leaked ahead...

Sony PlayStation Bonus Points is officially launched in...

There is a Ukrainian start-up that gives voice...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy