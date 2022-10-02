The founder and CEO of Satispay, the app that facilitates payments managed through the smartphone that has grown to reach the 1 billion euro valuation, explains at the Italian Tech Week in Turin why startups are good for the entrepreneurial fabric: “They do good because innovation is the way and it is done with the startup model, with risk capital, which forces those under 30 to give all the hunger they have for the project “. A model “that will change the system”.

By Giulia Destefanis and Andrea Lattanzi