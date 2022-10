The founder and CEO of Truelayer, a fintech specialized in technological payments infrastructure, spoke at the Italian Tech Week, the most important Italian conference on technology and innovation. The event, hosted by the Turin Ogrs, is organized by Italian Tech, the Gedi hub dedicated to new technologies directed by Riccardo Luna.

Francesco Simoneschi is 37 years old, and his startup, born in 2016, is already a unicorn, that is, valued at more than a billion dollars