John Elkann, CEO of Exor and president of Ferrari and Stellantis, and Patrick Collison, co-founder and CEO of Stripe, the company that revolutionized online economic transactions, talked about the meaning of ideas, the importance of inspiration , on investments in startups, on the role of Europe and on the fight against climate change during the Italian Tech Week, the most important Italian conference on technology and innovation. Together with them Maurizio Molinari, director of Repubblica.

Their conversation was one of the highlights of the tech conference, hosted by the Turin Ogrs and organized by Italian Tech, the Gedi hub dedicated to new technologies directed by Riccardo Luna.