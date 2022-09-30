“Italian Tech Week is a place dedicated to a tribe in danger of extinction, the optimists, those who are convinced that the future improves: and not because we are lucky, but because we are building it. On stage we brought people who are building a better future using the best technology to do it “. Italian Tech director Riccardo Luna explains the objectives of the Italian Tech Week underway at the Turin Ogrs, where successful startups from all over the world tell their story. “Startups are a tool to create new, well-paid jobs for everyone and to make a country grow”. Luna is also the host of the event attended by, among others, Patrick Collison, the co-founder of Stripe, and John Elkan, CEO of Exor and president of Ferrari and Stellantis. Together with them, the director of La Stampa, Massimo Giannini, and Maurizio Molinari, director of Repubblica.

By Giulia Destefanis and Andrea Lattanzi