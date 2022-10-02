Home Technology IT Week 2022, Simone Mancini (Scalapay) and the symbolic phrase of the startuppers: “Always do what you fear to do”
Simone Mancini, CEO and founder of Scalapay, a successful entrepreneur who has gone through several failures in his path, tells at the Italian Tech Week in Turin that for years he has had a symbolic phrase on his smartphone as a lock screen: “Always do what you have fear of doing “. Because “fear magnifies problems, but some of the best things come from risk, from the acceptance of failure”.

By Giulia Destefanis and Andrea Lattanzi

