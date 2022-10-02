Technology IT Week 2022, the hologram of EU Commissioner Thierry Breton: “The economic potential of augmented reality is enormous” by admin October 2, 2022 October 2, 2022 “Teleportation has long been one of the dreams of videogame directors and creators. And here I am today virtually present at this live event thanks to holographic technology“, said the European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton, who has participated in the Italian Tech Week, the most important Italian conference on technology and innovation, in a hologram version. The event, hosted by the Turin Ogrs, is organized by Italian Tech, the Gedi hub dedicated to new technologies. “Augmented reality – said Breton – will be a real revolution for the Metaverse, taking total immersion and interaction in the digital world to new levels. The economic potential is absolutely enormous”. Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also JWST takes its first shot at Mars - Engadget 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Su Youpeng loses to doubt his life, and Shu Qi finally wins with his voice | Entertainment | 2022-10-01 – Guangming Daily next post Iran, Baquer Namazi can leave the country: ill, he appealed to Biden for treatment You may also like IT Week 2022, Manuel Agnelli: “Technology brings out... October 2, 2022 IT Week 2022, Admir Masic from refugee to... October 2, 2022 NASA successfully collided with humans to change the... October 2, 2022 [Game Trial]The DioField breaking latest news A beautiful... October 2, 2022 Apple Watch S8 and Ultra microphone disaster, Apple... October 2, 2022 There is a Ukrainian start-up that gives voice... October 2, 2022 Google is rumored to have canceled a stand-alone... October 2, 2022 Pixel Watch strap and watch design leaked ahead... October 2, 2022 Sony PlayStation Bonus Points is officially launched in... October 2, 2022 There is a Ukrainian start-up that gives voice... October 2, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.