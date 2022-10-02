Home Technology IT Week 2022, the hologram of EU Commissioner Thierry Breton: “The economic potential of augmented reality is enormous”
IT Week 2022, the hologram of EU Commissioner Thierry Breton: “The economic potential of augmented reality is enormous”

“Teleportation has long been one of the dreams of videogame directors and creators. And here I am today virtually present at this live event thanks to holographic technology“, said the European Commissioner for Internal Market and Services Thierry Breton, who has participated in the Italian Tech Week, the most important Italian conference on technology and innovation, in a hologram version. The event, hosted by the Turin Ogrs, is organized by Italian Tech, the Gedi hub dedicated to new technologies. “Augmented reality – said Breton – will be a real revolution for the Metaverse, taking total immersion and interaction in the digital world to new levels. The economic potential is absolutely enormous”.
















