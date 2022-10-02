“A year and a half after we were born we had six clubs and a pandemic that wanted to take everything away. The world closed its doors, the restaurants died, but we still wanted to believe in it.” Vittoria Zanetti, founder and director of the restaurant chain Poke House, tells on the stage of Italian Tech Week the difficulties and redemptions of her creation during the pandemic. “Many young people got sick and many were afraid to go to work but – he remembers – we armed ourselves with positivity and gathered everyone, even the most disconsolate, asking them not to give up”. In the days when Italy and the world found themselves in lockdown, the strength of Poke House was therefore to “convey the idea that behind it there was not only good food, but a great team” and “in the midst of a pandemic global we got our first capital increase. ” Zanetti’s bet, therefore, paid off because today Poke House has 130 places in Europe and the United States. “Our ability to maintain a positive thinking, constancy and – concluded the entrepreneur – focus on the goal makes us feel invincible. There will still be difficulties but with this spirit we are sure that we will be able to overcome them one by one”

By Giulia Destefanis and Andrea Lattanzi