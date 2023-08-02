it will be 3 nm with the new Core Phoenix

So far, the rumors about the Snapdragon 8 Gen4 have been very few, if only because the SoC will only be launched in 2024. Today, however, a new leak from China reveals a series of interesting news on next year’s Qualcomm SoCexplaining which production process will be used for its realization.

According to what was reported by the leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, in fact, it Snapdragon 8 Gen4 will be 3 nm and will be produced through the TSMC N3E node, an improved version of TSMC’s N3 node, which should go into production by the end of 2023 and guarantee improved performance and reduced energy consumption compared to the latter.

Always Digital Chat Station, then, explains that the Snapdragon 8 Gen4 will be an Octa-Core chipexactly like the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 arriving at the end of the year and like the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 launched in 2022. The real novelty of the SoC architecture, however, will be the Core Phoenix and Phoenix M, made by Nuvia on an ARM-based. Specifically, the Snapdragon 8 Gen4 should have two Nuvia Phoenix P-Core and six Nuvia Phoenix-M Core.

The collaboration between Qualcomm and Nuvia, on the other hand, has been going on for some time now: specifically, Nuvia supplies its technologies to Qualcomm through licensing agreements, which so far have only extended to the notebook sector but which, starting from 2024, could begin to concern the world of smartphone chips. For this same reason, it is possible that the Core Phoenix and Phoenix M will end up changing names when they are implemented by Qualcomm on its SoCs.

In theory, however, theuse of the N3E node by Qualcomm for its chip arriving in 2024 it should make the latter virtually on par with the A17 Bionic chip of the iPhone 15, which will be the first in the entire smartphone market to use the new production node of the chipmaker in Taiwan.

