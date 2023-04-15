According to the Scandit survey, Italian couriers are unhappy with how they have to manage their businesses because they consider the technological support not up to the demands. The report Global Delivery Insight – Driver Technology in the Last Mile involved more than 1,200 couriers in 11 countries. 30% of them operate in the gig economy, 23% with short-term contracts, 47% are employed by last mile delivery companies. In Italy, respectively 21%, 26% and 53%.

The opinion of Italian couriers

90% of delivery drivers in Italy declare themselves dissatisfied. It causes the poor functionality of the devices it uses for mail and parcel deliveries. Whether they use a dedicated scanning device or a smartphone, more than a third would like to scan more than one code at a time. 17% have problems scanning corrupted barcodes. 18% find it difficult to scan in low light conditions. The most used device is the smartphone.

What preferences

When asked “For which activities is the smartphone or dedicated device used?”, 40% of Italian couriers said they preferred real-time updates and changes to deliveries. This is followed by the use of integrated features to communicate with customers (39%) and daily tasks (35%). Only 20 percent use scanning tools to find packages that need curbside pickup.

Poor use of operational activities

Regardless of the device used, many of them fail to exploit the full potential of their technology. 43% of respondents use them for only two or fewer operational tasks. There previous search reveals that most delivery drivers are under pressure. This insight confirms the current situation, with 66% saying they are being asked to work faster. 68% report that the number of deliveries has increased over the past five years. By enabling smartphones for smart data capture, delivery companies could offer better scanning and more functionality to support drivers. All without having to resort to the complex and expensive equipment of multiple devices.

Italian couriers in difficulty due to inadequate technological support

Couriers are looking five characteristics main to your company. Italian delivery drivers are the least accustomed to technology. In fact, only 22% choose a role based on the type of technology they are provided with to do their job. The salary and reputation of the company are among the most considered factors. Followed by work-life balance and benefits.

The role of companies