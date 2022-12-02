Home Technology Italian kids in love with robotics: “Machines won’t steal our future”
Italian kids in love with robotics: “Machines won’t steal our future”

Italian kids in love with robotics: "Machines won't steal our future"

The new talents of Italian robotics gather under the same roof, or rather, under the same pavilion: that of Lingotto Fiere in Turin on the occasion of the “WorldSkillsPiemonte 2022 Championship of Crafts”, an event of which Fanuc, the Italian company, is the official sponsor which produces globally with CNC systems, robots, machine tools and presses.

Passion, exuberance, creativity and a great desire to put themselves to the test, with the common goal of demonstrating their skills in the robotics and software programming fields. The young recruits (some of them not yet of age) challenged each other in a competition worthy of the greatest engineers and obtained the pass for the European competition of integrated robotic systems. It was an opportunity to take stock of the future of this continuously developing sector which sees Italy as one of the world‘s leaders.

