UCIMU, the reference association of Italian machine tool, robot and automation manufacturers presented the first Sustainability Report. An important novelty on the ESG front.

<br />

The national sector of machine tools, robots and automation shows a growing interest in ESG issues. We are talking about a sector that sees Italy second in Europe and capable of expressing a production of 6.3 billion euros in 2021, with a growth of 22.2% compared to the previous year. It went even better in 2022: production reached 7.2 billion euros, marking a growth of 14.6% compared to the previous year, according to preliminary data processed by the UCIMU Studies & Corporate Culture Office -Systems for producing.

The same association of Italian machine tool, robot and automation manufacturers, the main reference in the sector, has recently presented the first Sustainability Report dedicated to the sector. Why is this document important? Because in the capital goods and capital goods sector, UCIMU-Sistemi per produc is the first trade association in Italy and in Europe to have done so. It illustrates and communicates the environmental, social and governance objectives, as well as the progress made by the association, which has more than 200 member companies representing over 70% of the Made in Italy sector.

Takeaway

Attention to environmental and social sustainability and ESG issues is also gaining ground in the world of machine tools, robots and automationa sector that sees Italy at the top of Europe, with a production that in 2022 reached 7.2 billion euros. The growing awareness of environmental, social and governance objectives is confirmed by the drafting of the first sustainability report drawn up by the sector association UCIMU. It is the first trade association, in Italy and in Europe, to have created it. In particular, we note the growing desire to produce energy from renewable sources and to make energy efficiency, the strong sensitivity to the welfare and well-being of its employees, as well as to innovation and digitization.

Sustainability Report: a first, important step

Produced in collaboration with ALTIS, Alta Scuola Impresa e Società of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, the Sustainability Report refers to 2021 and was drawn up on the basis of the answers to the questionnaire addressed to companies associated with the UCIMU brand. Of the 66 licensed companies of the brand, 53 responded. As the association itself explains:

«The evaluation questionnaire prepared by UCIMU in collaboration with ALTIS was constructed according to a materiality analysis, ie focusing attention on the sustainability areas most influenced by the activity of companies in the sector. In other words, the ESG areas subject to assessment were chosen, starting from 11 objectives of the UN 2030 Agenda, because they are more consistent with the business of machine tool companies».

The value of this first, important step in the sector was highlighted by Barbara Colombo, president of UCIMU during the presentation. «The contents of this first report offer each member company and the sector a useful reference for understanding how it is moving on the sustainability front. It is equally important for stakeholders because it provides an idea of ​​what are the peculiarities of the sector represented by UCIMU on ESG parameters».

This first budgethighlights a good predisposition of our associated companies towards sustainability». Participating companies have adopted one or more practices in line with ESG criteria. «Of course, there is ample room for improvement, also because sustainability will be increasingly strategic and linked to competitiveness» stressed Colombo.

In any case, the value of this document is truly remarkable because it highlights a trend that unites the sector machine tools, robots and automation to ESG issues. The preparation of this balance sheet, which represents a voluntary act – it should be said – becomes a useful element for understanding how companies in the sector are moving.

Machine tools, robots and automation: attention to the environment and society

The data that emerge from this first sustainability report show a growing interest in the sector machine tools, robots and automation aspects concerning environmental and social sustainability.

Stella Gubelli, CEO of ALTIS Advisory

It is good to say that the work undertaken was «an opportunity to involve individual companies in developing an assessment process on social and environmental issues that would lead each of them to obtain a punctual assessment with a score, therefore a sort of report card, also offering the explanation of a possible improvement plan to start a path of sustainability», explained Stella Gubelli, managing director of ALTIS Advisory, who collaborated in the drafting of the financial statements. In addition to the work on the individual companies, an aggregation of the results was also carried out, which made it possible to “take a picture” of the sector and with regard to the Environmental, Social and (corporate) Governance criteria.

Let’s start fromenvironmental impact. Above all, a strong consideration for the energy issue emerges. Among the branded partners interviewed, about one in three (33%) declares that they have formalized an energy consumption management and monitoring system and 52% have done so informally. Looking at the sample, it can be seen that 33% of the companies have already installed a plant to produce energy from renewableswhile another 33% plan to do so in the next three years.

As far as energy management is concerned, the companies that have defined a strategy or future objectives – in a formalized or informal way – reach 72%. The majority of the companies interviewed (54%) have adopted initiatives aimed atenergy efficiency and the redevelopment of buildings.

There is also another aspect to highlight: in the waste managementall the companies in the sample state that they have a dedicated policy, 78% of them in a formalized way.

L’social impact it is another ESG pillar. What emerges from the document is a sensitive regard by companies to the subject. «It emerges very clearly that training, attention to the well-being and skills of employees are in the foreground», Gubelli pointed out.

Note the fact that the 76% of companies have welfare systems in place in favor of their employees, while 54% have structured a listening system to evaluate the corporate climate.

Corporate governance: the positive notes

Thus we come to the third ESG pillar represented by governance. Also in this case there is no shortage of positive feedback starting with the percentage figure (56%) of companies that declare that they have adopted, in a formal or informal way, a risk management system related to their business, while a further 20% have one in forecast for the next three years.

There is another aspect that stands out in this regard: the attention paid to Legislative Decree 231/01. It establishes the responsibilities of the employer and the company in case of wrongdoing committed by its employees. Looking at the companies in the sector that adopt an organizational model compliant with the decree, 37% do so in a formalized way, while another 28% plan to do so in the next three years.

Also in terms of future strategies or goals regarding ESG risk management related to their business and commercial relationships, 9% of companies have formalized them, 41% have done so informally, while 26% intend to do so within the next three years.

Of course, there is still plenty of room for maneuver on this topic as well. Suffice it to say that only 4% of companies have drawn up a sustainability report or social balance sheet.

Innovation and digitization

Having ascertained that the interest of the machine tool, robot and automation sector in ESG aspects is alive, there are two other topics that are part of the Agenda 2030 objectives taken into consideration for the sustainability report and which are part of the companies’ DNA: innovation and digitization. As regards the first, it is an enabling element for the competitiveness of the specific industry, but it is also a tool capable of promoting sustainable development, notes the UCIMU document.

59% of the member companies interviewed organize or participate in technological comparison initiatives with the players in the supply chain. Even more interesting is that 57% of the sample organizes or is involved in research projects in collaboration with universities and specialized research centres.

On this aspect, as in terms of eco-design and product safety, there is a significant vocation. 74% of companies say they comply with the dictates of ISO 9001 (quality); 74% of them still carry out monitoring activities on the satisfaction of their customers with the products purchased. The same products and services are almost always accompanied by adequate labeling on correct use: 91% of the sample companies do so. With regard to the companies that have defined a strategy or future R&D objectives on the reduction of environmental impacts, also in this case the figure is positive: it reaches 72%, considering who has done it in a formal way and who in an informal way .

By the way, however, of digitizationhere too there is no shortage of positive signs: 57% of those surveyed adopt data analytics tools, while 41% have already defined in a formal way (50% in an informal way) a strategy or future objectives in terms of digitalisation, automation and industry 4.0.

Speaking of security at an IT level, the response regarding the provision of training initiatives to their employees on cybersecurity is noteworthy: 61% confirmed that they already do so in a formalized way. Even more relevant is to note that almost all (98%) of the sample companies undertake actions aimed at increasing their IT security.