Italian startups: 10 at the top in 2023

D-Orbit. The “sweeper” of space

The Italian aerospace sector bases its success on small vertical players. D-Orbit was born with this meaning: a startup specialized in the recovery of space debris. From the first moment it attracted attention and investments until this year it raised a Series C round of 100 million euros.

The innovative company deals with the deorbiting of disused space infrastructures but also with space logistics tout court: from ground launch services to the movement and positioning of satellites in the relevant orbital slots.

Planet Farms. The vertical farm

While it is struggling around the world, Italian indoor farming is growing. Planet Farms, the leading Italian company in the vertical farming sector, this year announced a new capital injection of 40 million dollars, bringing the total to over 140 million.

While it is now focused on vegetables, looking to the future, Planet Farms is exploring new high-impact sectors, such as coffee and cotton, and considering options such as a possible stock market listing or partnerships to consolidate the vertical farm sector globally.

Newcleo. In search of clean nuclear power

In 1994, Stefano Buono, a physicist at CERN in Geneva, gave up a sailing trip around the world to join Nobel Prize winner Carlo Rubbia in a clean nuclear project. The project stalled in 2000, but Buono founded Advanced Accelerator Applications, which he sold for $3.9 billion. In 2021, he created Newcleo, a startup that develops compact nuclear reactors. The technology uses a mixture to burn waste, promising less waste and greater safety. The company has raised 400 million euros and aims to become the world‘s leading nuclear company.

Codemotion. The platform is for developers

During 2023 it first trembled and then got back up. Codemotion is a digital platform that supports the largest community of male and female developers in Europe: there are over 250 thousand active professionals.

It offers them refresher and training content and events, career and networking opportunities, and, crucially, a network of over 300 companies and startups that are interested in hiring talent in the tech sector.

In February it raised 8 million from Sinergia Venture Fund, bringing the total funding raised by the company to 15.5 million euros.

Energy Dome. CO2 that accumulates energy

It raised two rounds in less than two months for a total of 55 million euros: indeed, energy storage systems are a necessary asset for the future. Energy Dome’s CO2 Battery is a cost-effective technology that uses carbon dioxide to store renewable energy.

Working as a thermodynamic system, it compresses CO2 during charging and releases it during discharging to generate energy. The success of the pilot plant in Sardinia confirmed the validity of the project.

Satispay. The unicorn is given to food stamps

2023 was a record year for digital payments. Fintech continues its rise.

This may also be why Satispay, one of the few Italian unicorns (in tech jargon, companies with a valuation of more than a billion dollars), has consolidated its success.

After having helped Italians get used to paying with their smartphone, the latest innovation, launched last September, is its entry into the world of digital meal vouchers, without commissions for amounts up to 10 euros and a fee of 20 cents for amounts superior.

Arduino. A rain of millions to grow

After a recent $32 million investment round, Arduino has raised an additional $22 million in funding, bringing its Series B total to $54 million. This result was possible thanks to the investments of Anzu Partners and Cdp Venture Capital, the investment arm of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. Arduino, known for its open source rapid prototyping tool, wants to use the funds to power its IoT and AI platform for professional clients, expand its R&D team in Turin and support expansion into the United States, where it recently opened an office in Austin.

Bending Spoons. The mother of the Me and Remini app

Known to everyone for having developed the Io app to integrate public services, this year it hit the headlines thanks to the launch of Remini, the generative artificial intelligence software capable of generating professional portraits from a series of selfies .

After TikTok entered global trends, hundreds of millions of users around the world downloaded the app which today boasts a base of over 70 million users per month.

Last August it raised a 100 million euro funding round.

Astradyne. The solar panel?“origami”

For 2031 (former Marzotto Prize) it is the best startup of the year. Astradyne, born in Puglia and led by the Vicenza engineer Alessia Gloder, develops deployable structures for the space industry, which have a particularity: they integrate rigid-flexible electronics with textile material.

SolarCube was born from this technology, a solar panel that opens like origami and thanks to a fabric substrate it is up to 30 percent lighter, three times more compact and with 50 percent more power than current solutions. on the market.

Translated. AI that speaks 2,100 different languages

A strong collaboration with professional translators to develop artificial intelligence as a tool to support human creativity. To date, around 10 thousand of the 300 thousand translators registered on the Translated platform collaborate annually to offer high-quality translation services quickly. Translated, founded in 1999 by Isabelle Andrieu and Marco Trombetti, recently received an additional $22 million in funding, bringing its Series B total to $54 million. The Rome-based company supports over 2,100 languages ​​through its AI-powered translation services.

