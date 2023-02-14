Listen to the audio version of the article

A significant growth trend in favor of the “deal flow” that can be associated with Italian startups: this is the extreme synthesis of the IAG index 2022 edition, the indicator developed by Italian Angels for Growth which analyzes with respect to some specific parameters (sector and geographical area, type of round, team composition, ESG factor) new business projects for possible investment by business angels. Compared to 2021, as stated in the note accompanying the report, the number of startups subject to evaluation increased by 12%, by virtue of the greater market opportunities on the one hand and the constant progression of the innovation ecosystem on the other, while the trend that sees a good part of the initiatives (over a third to be precise) have a woman among the founders is confirmed.

One startup out of two is active in seed collecting

The decidedly positive trend for Venture Capital in Italy, with investments exceeding two billion euros and a leap forward of 67% compared to the consolidated figures of the previous year, therefore finds correspondence in the data emerging from the IAG Index. Against a breakdown at sector level that remained almost the same as in 2021 (except for a slight redistribution between Life Sciences and the other sectors), the progressive maturity of the Italian and international VC market has made the roles of the various players more defined for each stage of development of startups, allowing business angels to focus more specifically on the seed phase. More than one startup out of two of those analyzed is in fact raising capital for this type of round while the number of new companies in the pre-seed phase and therefore in the early stages of project development is growing significantly (in the order of 47%) entrepreneurial (IAG, in this regard, launched the Eden Ventures program last October to intercept the best investment opportunities at the origin with tickets of up to 100 thousand euros).

Projects compliant with sustainability issues are on the increase

In general, the leverage effect on investments generated by the mobilization of public funds is also reflected in the marked increase that IAG has seen in the “valuation” of startups in all their life stages, which has reached values ​​closer to those of other ecosystems today much more mature than the Italian one. In short, the gap remains, it leaves the conditions of attractiveness for foreign investors intact but also allows Italian startups to be able to obtain funds and valuations that are not too penalizing compared to new innovative companies across the border. As for the sustainability component, the 2022 Index data show a 25% increase in the number of compliant projects, thanks to the greater media attention towards the ESG issue.