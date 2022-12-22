Italian Tech Academy is the school – born from the collaboration with Talent Garden – open to all those who want to acquire or perfect the skills that companies will increasingly need.

The job offer, especially related to positions that require digital skills, she is rich. Anyone today, with adequate training, can grow within a company or he can change employmentperhaps by improving one’s salary and the quality of one’s life.

Italian Tech Academy was born for this very reason. To help young people (and not) to find their own way in the ever-changing job market. And to direct them towards new professions that they may not have thought of. Jobs that, in the coming years, will become highly sought after and above all central to the digital transition we are experiencing.

At the service of the students, in addition to the professors who come from the Gedi Groupand which can guarantee valuable knowledge in the field of innovation, there is the experience of Talent Garden, which in addition to offering coworking spaces has long been active in digital education. 80% of its students generally find work within a few months of completing their courses.

After successfully launching the first three masters, the Italian Tech Academy starts again in March 2023 with two training courses:

Business Innovation – Part Time Master

from 4 March to 29 April 2023

The Business Innovation Master – part-time, lasting 10 weeks, will take place in a blended format with 4 modules in live streaming, and 2 days on campus (Talent Garden Isola in Milan), and will make it possible to acquire the foundations of innovation business, Design, Data Analytics and Agile methodology essential to ferry people and organizations through Digital Transformation, and develop a digital transformation strategy optimized for different business models.

Cost: 1980 euros including VAT

Content Strategy – Part Time Master

dates: from 17 March to 27 May

The Content Strategy Master – part time will allow you to discover and practice the various techniques of producing content for the web and to learn all the strategies to reach the recipients in a clear, direct and effective way. Lasting 6 weekends, the new course, which will be delivered in a blended format (4 weekends online and 2 weekends face-to-face in Turin), is aimed at freelancers, recent graduates and professionals who want to hone their skills as Content Creators, learning and integrating the most up-to-date tools and languages ​​for creating valuable content.

Cost: 2700 euros including VAT